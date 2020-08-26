MUSKOGEE – Jaden Jordan had a monster night at the plate, helping the Sandites to a 10-run win over Muskogee.
Jordan went 4-5 at the plate with three runs scored and four RBIs in a 16-6 win over the Muskogee Lady Roughers Tuesday, Aug. 25 on the road.
The Sandites recorded 22 hits with 16 RBIs, and four players ended with three hits or more. Jordan and Aliyah Taff had four hits each and a combined seven RBIs.
Sand Springs pitcher Nataley Crawford (5-0) got the win on the mound. She threw four innings with 10 hits, five earned runs, five strikeouts, and two walks. Raegan Rector relieved Crawford for an inning with one hit, one strikeout, and three walks. Muskogee pitcher Teegan Moffett got a little roughed up on the mound, throwing all five innings with 22 hits, 16 runs, 11 earned runs, no strikeouts, and one walk.
Sand Springs (12-2) scored as many runs in the first two innings as Muskogee did in the entire game. The Sandites scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second.
In the top of the first, Jordan hit a two-RBI single to score Madison Lee and Drew Hawkins, and it never really stopped after that. Sand Springs scored at least two runs in every inning, including five runs in the top of the fourth inning for their best showing of the game.
With an 8-2 lead in the top of the fourth, Crawford hit an RBI double to score Mackenzie Burks, and Hawkins laid down a sacrifice bunt that sent Crawford home. Rector then singled to score Lee, and Taff’s triple drove in Rector and Jordan for the 13-2 Sand Springs advantage.
Sand Springs scored three more in the fifth, but Muskogee tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the inning. The Lady Roughers scored four runs, but they were too far behind to threaten the Sandites.
Every single Sand Springs batter recorded at least one hit, and seven of the nine batters had two or more. Jordan and Taff ended with four hits each, and Lee and Rector had three hits each.