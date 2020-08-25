The Sand Springs softball team could never take the lead in a loss to Jenks at home, picking up their second loss of the season.
The Sand Springs fastpitch softball team (11-2) lost to Jenks, 8-4, Monday, Aug. 24 at the Sandite Sports Complex, and the eight runs are the most the Sandites have given up this season.
It was the second loss of the season for Sand Springs and for ace pitcher Aliyah Taff (7-2) who threw all seven innings, with 15 hits, eight earned runs, three strikeouts, and three walks.
Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but Jenks scored three runs in the top of the second inning for the 5-2 Lady Trojan lead.
Trailing by three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Sandites pulled within one run of the Lady Trojans, 5-4, on a double from Nataley Crawford that scored Taff and Drew Hawkins.
With a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh, Jenks scored three more runs to put the game away, 8-4. The Sandites weren't able to mount a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, but had a runner on base. Taff hit a two-out double to the outfield, but the Sandites couldn't bring her home.
Crawford led the team with two RBIs, and Madison Lee and Taff were the only two Sandites to record multiple hits with two each. Avery Tanner was 1-3at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
Jenks pitcher Emma Lang got the start and the win, throwing six innings with seven hits, four earned runs, nine strikeouts, and five walks. Jenks recorded 15 hits with an error, and both teams stranded eight runners on base.
Jenks’ Emma Vickrey was 3-3 at the plate with one run scored and one RBI, and Lauren Allen was 1-3 with one run scored and one RBI.