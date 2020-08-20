CLAREMORE – After beating Lincoln Christian, Sand Springs had to turn around and face Coweta for their final game of the RSU Fest, and it was a close one that needed an extra inning.
The Coweta Lady Tigers gave Sand Springs its first loss of the season in a 5-4 win. The Lady Tigers needed an international tie-breaker in the eighth inning for the one-run win Thursday, Aug. 20.
The game got exciting in the seventh inning where the two teams combined for as many runs in the inning as they did in the six previous innings. Coweta then tied the game 4-4 in bottom of the seventh after trailing, 4-3.
In the top of the seventh, the Sandite bats came alive and they scored three runs with no outs to take a 4-3 lead. Trailing 3-1 to start the seventh, Raegan Rector hit a two-RBI double to score Lee and Tanner, and Jaden Jordan singled on a ground ball to second that scored Rector for the 4-3 Sand Springs advantage.
Tied 4-4 in the eighth, the game went into an international tie breaker, and Hilton was placed on second base for Sand Springs. After two unsuccessful bunts and a strikeout, the game remained tied, 4-4.
Coweta scored when it counted and they walked away with a close win.
Both teams scored a run each in the first inning, but the defenses tightened their belts in the next three innings. Coweta then broke the 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, giving the Lady Tigers their first lead of the game, 3-1.
Taff (6-1) went the distance on the mound, throwing seven and two-thirds innings with 12 hits, four earned runs, seven strikeouts and no walks. Jordan was 2-4 at the plate with two RBIs, and Rector was 1-4 with one run scored and two RBIs. Tanner was 2-3 with two runs scored.
Sand Springs recorded 10 hits and left 10 runners on base. They are now 9-1 on the season.