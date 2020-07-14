Jacelyn Smith set the groundwork for her family to be a volleyball family. Starting in seventh grade, Smith started playing volleyball and it sparked an interest with her sister, Jayden.
“Jacelyn was playing before I started, and I remember watching her and I was just like, ‘I want to do that; I want to do what she does,’” said Jayden, who will be an eighth grader this upcoming school year.
For Jacelyn, a junior, the inspiration was different.
“I was watching movies and videos of volleyball,” Jacelyn said, “and I decided it was something I wanted to try.”
The intensity of being along the front line is what sold Jayden on volleyball.
“Every time I get a kill, I’m always super happy about it,” she said.
The underlying influences resonate with Jacelyn.
“It’s an encouraging sport,” Jacelyn said. “It’s fun and you get to play with friends.”
Both have spent ample amounts of time playing club volleyball, and both said it has helped their development for playing within the Sand Springs school system teams.
“I feel like club volleyball is a lot like school ball, but a more competitive,” Jayden said. “I feel like there are more rules to it.”
Jacelyn referenced the improvement factor when playing club ball.
“It’s something that helps you get better at volleyball,” she said. “It helps you get extra touches when you’re not in season.”
As for setting an example, Jacelyn has inspired her sister to want to emulate her.
“Whenever I watch her play, I want to be like that,” Jayden said. “I want to be like her, but I want to be better than that. I just have to work harder to do that.”
That’s where Jacelyn steps in, helping her sister develop throughout her junior high days. It also is an added bonus for Jacelyn, who enhances her coaching skills while playing.
“It’s fun because when she makes a mistake, I get to help her and coach her,” Jacelyn said. “It’s helping correcting her when she’s wrong while helping her get better.”
Jacelyn has even started to notice where her sister is starting to shine on the court.
“I think she’s good at talking about the plays,” Jacelyn said. “She’s very encouraging and very energetic.”
And there’s never not a time when Jayden isn’t proud to watch her sister play.
“Every time she gets a kill, I’m proud,” Jayden said. “I just think, ‘that’s my sister right there, guys!’”