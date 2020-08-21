CATOOSA – The Sand Springs Sandite varsity football team finally got to hit someone in a different-colored jersey in a multi-team scrimmage with Catoosa, Tahlequah, and Collinsville.
Sand Springs faced Tahlequah and Collinsville in two 15-minute quarters Friday, Aug. 21 at Catoosa’s Frank McNabb Stadium, and the Sandites went 1-1.
Sand Springs took on Tahlequah in the first quarter, beating the Tigers 3-0 on a late field goal from senior kicker Zach Heinin. With around two minutes to play, Heinin nailed a 26-yard field goal for the only score of the quarter.
In the first series, Sandite quarterback Ty Pennington threw an interception just past midfield at the 13:13 mark, but defensive end Landon Hendricks recovered a Tahlequah fumble on the next series, giving the ball back to Sand Springs.
The Sandites were forced to punt, and after back to back quarterback sacks from Hendricks and Sango Whitehorn, the Tigers punted the ball away, as well.
The Sandites then started to march down the field with around six minutes to play, and after runs from Jamon Sisco and Blake Jones, Pennington took off on a long run into Tiger territory and was hit late out of bounds. The personal foul helped move the ball closer to the end zone, and Heinin did the rest.
Collinsville 7, Sand Springs 0: Sand Springs thought they had a chance to tie the game after a long touchdown pass from Pennington to Sisco, but a penalty wiped out the score and the Sandites came up short.
In their first offensive series, the Sandites lined up in the wildcat formation with Kterryion Owens at quarterback and Pennington at wide out. After several short runs, Owens scrambled and launched a pick to Collinsville, turning the ball over at the 50-yard line.
Collinsville then turned the interception into points, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Sandites tried to tie the game but ran out of time, losing to the Cardinals, 7-0.