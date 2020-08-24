Sand Springs students haven’t been in a classroom since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that changed Monday, Aug. 24 when students flocked to their respective schools for the first day of the 2020-21 school year.
The start of school was originally set for Tuesday, Aug. 18, but the school board voted to push back the start date to give counselors the opportunity to handle class schedules and class sizes due to an overload of virtual students.
Most of the students at Northwoods Fine Arts Academy couldn’t wait to get into the front door of the school Monday morning, but a few had to be convinced.
Only a few students arrived without masks, but the school had some on hand for the students to use.
“The kiddos were so happy to be back at school,” said Northwoods Principal Laura Hamilton. “Even without being able to see their smile, you could see it in their eyes. We only had three students show up without a mask. Two of them had left it in the car. The atmosphere was incredible. Parents, students, and teachers were thrilled to all see each other.”
The start of this school is like nothing most teachers or students have ever seen with the school district’s mask mandate, temperature checks, health screenings, and social distancing rules.
Garfield Elementary School Principal Russell Ragland said things went great at his school on the first day.
“The students did great with our new procedures and wearing masks. The Garfield teachers are so excited to see their students again and to meet their new students.”
Per the school district’s new start-up policy, students will be expected to have a cloth face covering at school.
Students in grades PreK through third grade will be required to wear a cloth face covering in common areas such as hallways but may remove the face covering in the classroom, while eating lunch, and during outdoor activities.
Older students will have mask guidelines that are a bit more strict. Students in grades fourth through 12th will be required to wear a cloth face covering while at school.
Students should avoid close contact (less than six feet, greater than 15 minutes) when possible. Cover coughs or sneezes into a bent elbow or tissue and follow with hand-washing or sanitizing hygiene. The students are encouraged to avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth. They are expected to routinely wash hands every two hours, if possible. Wash hands with soap and water (20 seconds). Use hand sanitizer only when handwashing is not practical.
Students are highly recommended to bring their own water bottle to school, and they are expected to avoid large gatherings, and adhere to rules of traffic flow in the hallway.
During spring break of the 2019-20 school year, the school board decided to shut down their facilities and go to virtual learning for the rest of the school year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since then, the school board has been trying to make concessions to find the best and safest way to open the schools back up.
That started Monday.