The Sand Springs School Board voted to mandate masks for teachers and students to start the 2020-21 school year.
The school board voted 3-2 to mandate masks, and school board members Rusty Gunn and Bo Naugle both voted “no” Monday, Aug. 3 at the Performing Arts Building.
“With that said, I’ll donate the first 300 masks, and there’s 1,000 more coming your way next week,” Gun said, despite voting against the plan.
The recently-approved school start-up policy was renamed “Strategies for Start Up: COVID-19 Plan for Re-Entry and Distance Learning Plan.”
Students in grades fourth through 12th will be required to wear a cloth face covering at school. Students in grades Pre-K through third grade will be required to wear a cloth face covering in common areas such as hallways but may remove the face mask in the classroom, while eating lunch, and during outdoor activities.
Sand Springs teachers Chris Corbin and Whitney Sanders spoke to the school board about masks at the beginning of the meeting.
Corbin said, “Regardless of the decision tonight, I will be wearing a mask at school for the unforeseeable future, but it really won’t be for me. In my nearly 20 years of teaching I have yet to use a sick day for myself. I’ll be wearing my mask for students and staff, especially in the high-risk category.”
Sanders promoted distance learning but said if that wasn’t possible she wanted the new plan to be approved by the board.
“I really think that it would be wise to start the school year with distance learning, but if that is not an option then my plea to you is to pass the plan that is before you tonight, for masks,” she said.
Mayor Jim Spoon, vice mayor Patty Dixon, and city councilor Mike Burge also spoke during the meeting about their decision not to mandate the citizens of Sand Springs to wear masks.
"(The decision) it was designed to support the school and the decision you need to make and in no way to discourage you in making the decision you feel you need to make… we actually have a city mandate for our city employees to wear masks,” Spoon said.
Dixon said, “Sand Springs has less than one percent that has been affected or has got the virus. I think that’s where we were coming from the statistics. You need to look at situations. The kind of situation you’re in may determine, as well.”
COVID-19 has already started to rear its head into the new school year, the Meet the Sandites event, recognizing all fall sports and every football team from flag to varsity, was slated for Aug. 20 but has been canceled.
The new start up plan can be found on the Sand Springs Schools website https://www.sandites.org.