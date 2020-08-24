Sand Springs Youth Baseball has seen its share of disappointment with the epic flood in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic this year, but help is right across the Arkansas River.
Since the fall season was canceled for Sand Springs baseball players, Sapulpa Youth Baseball is offering spots for Sand Springs teams for the 2020 fall season.
“This is going to be our first fall ball league,” said Sapulpa Youth Baseball’s Tyler Goins.
The ages will be three to 14 years old, and teams will play two games on Sundays, every Sunday for five weeks. The games will start at 2 p.m. giving families time to eat after church and get ready for the game.
The season starts on Sept. 6 and will run through Oct. 4, and registration has been discounted to $65 for each player.
For more information, go to the Sapulpa Youth Baseball facebook page or call Tyler Goins 918-688-8804.