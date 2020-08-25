Charles Page High School’s varsity volleyball team faced some elite competition over the weekend at the Holland Hall tournament. The results weren’t what the Sandites were targeting, but the learning lessons were invaluable.
“We did get to play 20 sets which was a lot of touches and experience for them,” Sand Springs coach Derek Jackson said of his club.
After a 3-0 setback against Broken Arrow to start the week, the Sandites (7-8 overall) started 1-2 on the first day of the Holland Hall tournament. The Sandites beat Okay, 3-1, but then lost in straight sets to Holland Hall and Cascia Hall. The second day included a 3-0 loss to Christian Heritage, a 3-2 loss to Claremore and a 2-0 victory over Rejoice Christian.
“We went 5 with Claremore, who we will see later in the year, and competed with them,” Jackson said. “Five-set matches, I think, are always good because those fifth and final sets are intense and every point matters.
“The private school teams are always solid and give us good looks. We got a couple wins this weekend to keep our winning season goal in reach.”
Sophomore Layla Lenex was also snagged all-tournament honors at the conclusion of the event for the Sandites.
“Layla was chosen as one of six all-tournament players this weekend,” Jackson said. “That was an awesome award to bring home for her and the team. Helps show we are not one dimensional.”
On tap this week for the Sandites is a road contest at Sapulpa on Tuesday, followed by matches against Owasso, McAlester and North Rock Creek.