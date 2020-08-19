Abigail Banks of Sand Springs was recently awarded a $30,000 scholarship by the Hatton W. Sumners Foundation. Scholarships are awarded by the Foundation based on academic excellence, civic engagement, and a capacity for leadership.
Banks is a rising junior at Oklahoma City University majoring in political science, philosophy and economics and was selected from a pool of candidates from universities across Texas and Oklahoma. She is one of 55 students nationally to receive a Sumners scholarship in 2020.
“The Sumners Scholarship is a very prestigious scholarship,” said Chairman Jerry Reis. “Sumners Scholars have made significant contributions to their communities, state and country. Following in the footsteps of Congressman Hatton W. Sumners, we are pleased to support students working to improve the political system, address issues through public policy, educate others about civic responsibility, and be active, productive members of society.”
The Foundation’s purpose is to encourage the study, teaching and research into the science and art of self-government to the end that the American people may understand the fundamental principles of democracy and be guided thereby in shaping governmental policies.
Sumners Scholar alumni include such notables as U.S. District Judge Fred Biery, Senior Deputy Attorney General of Oklahoma Dara Derryberry, Chairman of Matador Resources Joe Foran, Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court Nathan Hecht, Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel, and Chancellor of the New Mexico Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church Charles L. Moore.