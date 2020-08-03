Sand Springs recorded one more death from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to three as of Monday, Aug. 3.
According to coronavirus.health.gov, a Sand Springs resident died from COVID-19 after the city went several months without a death. The two other deaths were reported earlier in the pandemic.
As of this week, there have been 192 total positive cases in Sand Springs which is 48 more than last week’s total of 144. There have been 157 recoveries which is up from last week’s 121.
In Tulsa County, there have been a total of 9,159 positive cases which is up from last week’s 7,912. Tulsa County has suffered a total of 101 deaths, adding 11 more from last week. There have been a total of 7,761 recoveries of the 9,159 reported cases.
In Oklahoma, there are currently 628 hospitalized with COVID-19, and there have been a total of 551 deaths in the state. There have been 599,461 negative cases and 38,602 positive cases.