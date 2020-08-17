A Sand Springs man was arrested on 11 complaints of lewd proposals to a minor under the age of 16 years old.
Thomas Daniel Johnson, 47, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 16 after hundreds of text messages between Johnson and a male minor child surfaced, reports said.
The minor child’s biological mother allegedly showed up at Johnson’s house with a shotgun, calling him a “child molester,” according to reports. However, the report said that Johnson and the minor child had been to different locations in Sand Springs together on several occasions, but nothing physical happened between the two.
Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said Johnson refused to press charges on the minor’s mother for the shotgun incident.
The two started texting each other in March of 2019 and the texts weren’t sexual in nature to begin with but eventually became sexual, reports said.
The texts turned into proposals for sex acts, and Johnson allegedly sent the minor child several sexual memes and a picture of dark colored boxer briefs, allegedly stating the picture was of, “My new undies,” according to reports.
During an interview, Johnson told officers “They’re just jokes” and said that “he has never done anything to (name redacted) and has never been alone with (name redacted).”
However, Johnson allegedly told officers that, in the past, he had taken the minor child to get ice cream and to Case Community Park but they just talked, reports said. The report did not say if they were alone or if there were others with them.
Johnson was booked into the Sand Springs jail on 11 complaints of lewd proposals to a minor child and was then transported to the Tulsa County jail.
The report also stated that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges could be filed at a later date.