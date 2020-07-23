A partnership between the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce and the City of Sand Springs Parks Department, now allows residents of all ages to experience the joy of reading at five new Little Red Library sites throughout the city.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on at 9 a.m. Friday, July 24, at the first Little Red Library installed on the grounds of the Case Community Park Splash Pad.
“We are so happy to support literacy and nurture the love of reading in this practical way,” says Teresa Smith, Sand Springs Women’s Chamber President.
Each Little Red Library will be filled with books for all ages. Take a book, return a book, or leave a book in a community effort to promote literacy in Sand Springs.
The Sand Springs Women’s Chamber is organized for the purpose of advancing literacy through charitable, civic and literacy programs in Sand Springs.
This is the first of five Little Red Libraries to be placed throughout the Sand Springs community. Sites scheduled for library boxes are Sand Springs Case Community Park Splash Pad, Sand Springs Lake Park, Pratt Civitan Park, Sand Springs Inez Park, and the Garfield Elementary neighborhood.