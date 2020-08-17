After the Sand Springs School Board decided to push back the start date of the 2020-21 school year, the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club immediately made the decision to extend camp for an extra week to help parents adjust.
“The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club is both proud and excited to provide this service and remain a mainstay in our community. We are here to serve Sand Springs youth and their families during this uncertain time,” the organization said in a statement.
Sand Springs school were set to start Aug. 18 but that was pushed back to Aug. 24 to give counselors and administrators more time to adjust schedules and class sizes. There was an influx of virtual students, and the school is trying to catch up.
The Salvation Army will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the cost is $20 per day, per child. Lunch and snacks are provided, but students can bring their own lunch and snack, if they choose. The camp will also have swimming on Tuesday and Thursday, and students need to bring their own swimsuit and towel.
They also need to bring a water bottle, daily.
The Salvation Army is also taking pre-registration for their after-school program.