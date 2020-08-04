Dylan Cahwee is back.
Once a favorite teacher at Clyde Boyd Middle School, Cahwee is back as an assistant principal and is excited to work with the CBMS teachers and administration again. Cahwee left the Sand Springs school system, spending the last year as an assistant principal at Owasso. Now, Cahwee is back at Clyde Boyd Middle School as an assistant principal.
1. What made you want to become an assistant principal?
I felt that moving into an assistant principal position was a great way to impact a school as a whole. I loved being a classroom teacher and had a lot of great leadership around me to discuss moving into administration. It’s through those conversations and support that really got me moving to pursue my masters and administrative position. While I miss classroom teaching, I really enjoy the aspects of being an Assistant Principal.
2. What other schools have you worked at and what was your position?
Clyde Boyd Middle School, 7 years, American Studies/Yearbook Teacher. Owasso High School, 1 Year, Assistant Principal
3. How hard was it to leave Sand Spring the first time?
It was tough to leave, but it was a fantastic opportunity. I learned as much as I could and was grateful to work with the leadership/team at Owasso.
4. Were you always planning coming back to Sand Springs?
I knew that I would come back to Sand Springs at some point. I didn’t realize that the opportunity would arise this quickly, but I’m excited to be back.
5. Is it going to be weird not being in a classroom at CBMS?
I don’t think so. It was strange for the first two weeks, but once the year gets going there’s a lot to get done. I try and be as present as possible throughout the day, so stopping into random classes is not uncommon.