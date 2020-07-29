Sand Springs Police are actively looking for a 23-year old Sand Springs man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost a week.
Jonathan Daniel Fiscus, 23, of Sand Springs has been missing since Wednesday, July 22, and a missing person’s report was filed by his ex-wife on Friday, July 24.
Sand Springs Captain Todd Enzbrenner said detectives are working several angles, and they are actively searching for him. Detectives have spoken to Fiscus’s ex-wife and his close friends in an attempt to locate him.
“He didn’t come home on Thursday (July 23) and he called his manager and said he was quitting his job on Friday (July 24). The manager was the last person to speak with him that we know of, and his cell phone hasn’t been active from Sunday (July 26) to Tuesday (July 28). That’s as far back as we could go,” Enzbrenner said.
According to police, Fiscus doesn't have any personal belongings with him, and he was last wearing his Church’s chicken uniform. Fiscus does have a car but he left it parked a few houses down from where he lives.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Fiscus can call Sand Springs dispatch at 918-245-8777 or call Det. Lemon at 918-246-2500 ext. 2578 or mwlemon@sandspringsok.org.