The Sand Springs softball team officially started fall practice this week.
The Charles Page High School fast-pitch softball team took the field at the Sandite Sports Complex Monday, July 20, signaling the start of fall sports.
The team is a bit behind compared to previous seasons, but so is every other high school softball team. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled school in March, ending the 2019-20 school year, and all spring sports were gone, as well.
“If we would have had slow-pitch season we’d be a little further along,” said head coach Shelli Brown.
Slow-pitch softball is held in the spring, and last year’s season ended after one game with Sapulpa. Most seniors don’t play slow-pitch, giving coaches a chance to see the younger players.
“I felt really good after the Sapulpa game. I was happy with where we were at,” she said.
However, the team lost the rest of the season due to COVID-19, and some summer softball leagues were cancelled.
COVID-19 didn’t only affect last season. There are new rules and regulations due to the pandemic, and the CPHS coaching staff is making sure the rules are followed.
Brown said that each player has to answer 10 questions regarding their health, and they have their temperature taken before each practice. All of the coaches wear masks during instruction time, the players try to social distance as much as possible, and hand sanitizer and wipes are readily available.
There are also rules for when season starts. If the team has to travel out of town, the windows of the bus have to be open, and there can only be one player per seat. With three teams now – varsity, junior varsity, junior high – the team might have to take more busses than in the past.
Some of the girls on the team are at Nationals but will join the team when their tournaments are over.