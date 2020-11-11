William "Leon" Banks William "Leon" Banks, 90, Sand Springs, Oklahoma, passed from this life Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs, Oklahoma. All were welcomed to attend visitation on Sunday, November 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Leon's funeral service on Monday, November 2, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK. Leon Banks was born in Grady County, Oklahoma, on January 27, 1930, to James Banks and Elsie (McClary) Banks. Leon proudly served his country in the US Army from 1955-1957. He was married in Enid Oklahoma on March 13, 1956 to Martha (Long) Banks. They enjoyed 58 years together prior to her death in 2014. Leon was a real wheeler-dealer, he was passionate about buying, selling and trading, and for a long time he had booths at the 51 Flea Market. Also, a booth at The Dove's Nest in Mannford which he worked, up to just a few months ago. Leon had no trouble talking to strangers. If you met him, you opened yourself up to becoming his friend. He was a real jokester and had an answer for everything. He was so quick witted you would end up getting "Zinged" and you wouldn't even know it. Leon was very sharp and keen all his life and had a memory like no other. He could remember things from many many years ago and recount them with great detail. As a young man he worked construction laying asphalt on roadways and would be quick to tell you where each one started and where it ended. Going to the Crescent Café and having a Chicken Fried Steak was one of the highlights of any day. He was very active at the Senior Citizen Center in Mannford and could stay all day visiting, laughing, joking, and bringing a smile to the faces of the many friends he made there. Leon loved being with his family and they are going to really miss him and his wonderful attitude and jokes. Leon was preceded in death by his parents James and Elsie Banks; wife Martha Banks, and brother Bob Banks. He is survived by daughters Pamela Sellers and husband Cecil and Merlene Escobar; son Larry Koehn and wife Kay; sisters Ruby Sinden and husband Leo, Dorothy Ellen Grigg, and Darlene Surrell; grandchildren Kelly, Stacey, Nickey, Kieran, Killian, and Cassie; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; many other relatives and a host of friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mogro.co