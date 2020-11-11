William (Bill) Arthur Holt, Jr. Holt, Jr. William A., 50. Owned Absolute Audio in Sand Springs. Born on June 5, 1970 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He passed away on November 5, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 50. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, November 13, 2020 at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel located at 5757 S Memorial Dr. Tulsa, Oklahoma 74145. Interment will follow at 12:00 noon at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Marine Corps