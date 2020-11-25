Wiley B. Snavely, Jr. On Friday, November 20th 2020, the world lost but heaven gained a beautiful man. Wiley Beryl Snavely Jr., 84, passed away and was reunited with his late father, Wiley Beryl Snavely Sr., mother, Letitia Reid Edmunds Snavely, brother John T. Snavely and wife, Judy Miller Snavely. Celebration of his life service will be Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., November 25, 2020 at Mobley Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel with Reverend Fred Waldrep officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Born in 1936 in Long Island New York, Wiley was a 1958 graduate of Clemson University and served as an Electrical and Communica- tions Engineer for Cities Services and Williams Companies. While Wiley loved the classic cars he owned over the years and his wide variety of music he enjoyed, he loved his family much more. Wiley cherished his time with family during any occasion he could but especially during holidays when it included good home cooked meals. Wiley is survived by his daughter, Samantha Snavely Gregg, son-in-law, Daniel Gregg, grandchildren Jayda & Caleb Gregg, and numerous nieces and nephews. Masks are requested. For those who cannot attend in person but would like to view the service online, you can do so at www.mogro.co