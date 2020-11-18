Wanda Jean (Franklin) Kennedy Wanda Jean (Franklin) Kennedy, 79, of Sand Springs, passed from this life and into the presence of her Lord in the early morning hours of November 14, 2020, at her daughter's home in Tulsa. Wanda was born in Ardmore, Oklahoma on March 2, 1941, one of four children of Buster Brown and Eula (Reed) Franklin. She met her husband, George Lee Kennedy, at the old Basement Church on 45th West Avenue when Wanda was thirteen and George was fifteen. As youth, they attended and eventually married at Calvary Heights Temple, where they remained long time members before attending Breakthrough Church of Tulsa. After George's passing, Wanda visited many churches, but never fully felt at home without George by her side. In more recent years, she did worship with and love the people of Community Fellowship located north of Sand Springs. Wanda loved God, loved people, and loved life. If you ever met her, you were likely the recipient of one of her fantastic hugs, and if you really knew her, you were likely the recipient of a plate or two of her freshly baked cookies. If she happened to know your birthdate, you were likely the recipient of a phone call from the birthday fairy, complete with her signature "toodle oodle oo" sign off. She often told her friends and family that her job in heaven would be hugging people, baking cookies, and rocking babies. She nicknamed and numbered her seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren as Treasure Bear #1 20. Whether dressing up for Halloween, tubing across Lake Tenkiller well into her 70s, or learning a new dance with her grandkids and greats, Wanda was always up for an adventure. Her zest for life was paralleled by her positive attitude. According to Wanda, "Every day is a good day--it's what you make of it." After raising her three children, Wanda worked for Green Country Federal Credit Union, Transok and Long Term Care Authority, before retiring at the age of 75 with the DHS Aging Services Division. In every phase of life, she worked hard and demonstrated by example that, as she always preached to her children, "anything worth doing is worth doing right." Wanda is survived by two daughters, Lisa Kaye Lawrence and husband Jeff of Tulsa, and Shelli Renee Pleasant and husband John of Tulsa, one son, George Michael Kennedy and wife Terri of Sand Springs, grandchildren Ashley Nicole Holberg (Chris) of Owasso, Shawn Joseph Chronister (Courteney), Emily Nicole Lawrence (Jordan Towers), Sarah Elizabeth Lawrence (Taylor Harmon), all of Tulsa, Carson Marie Kennedy (Geoff Himsel) of Manchester, NH, Michael Tripp Kennedy and Erin Leigh Kennedy, of Sand Springs, great-grandchildren Khyli, Kennedy, Johnathan and Ashton Smith, Alek, Sydnie, Mia, Lizzy, Bennett and Brooks Holberg of Owasso, Elsie, Solomon, and Felix Chronister of Tulsa, two sisters, Judy Burton (Danny) and Kay Beeby (Ronny) and one brother, Jimmy Franklin, all of Sand Springs. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-one years, George Lee Kennedy, and her parents, Buster and Eula Franklin. Alzheimer's Disease cast its shadow on the last few years of Wanda's life. Please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 2448 E 81st St Ste. 3000, Tulsa, OK 74137, in lieu of flowers. Wanda was dearly loved by her family and friends. She was the quintessential never-met-a-stranger person. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with a host of their friends, knew her simply as "Momo" or occasionally, "The Momo." Even though we have lost her bit by bit as her illness has advanced, our hearts are broken. Momo, as you always said at the end of each visit or phone call, "we will see you the next time we see you!" Visitation will be 12-8 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held at this time with a Celebration of Wanda's life planned to be held in the spring to include everyone. Leave your memories of Wanda and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.