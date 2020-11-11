Vernon Dale "Vern" Ellis Vernon Dale "Vern" Ellis 92, of Sand Springs and Ponca City, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Tulsa. One of three sons of William Claude Ellis and Nila (Light) Ellis, Vern was born in Gerty, OK on July 26, 1928. A retired educator, he served as principal of Central Junior High School in Sand Springs. A Celebration of Life Service to honor him was held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation was held from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4th and Thursday, November 5th. The service was live-streamed on the Mobley-Groesbeck Facebook page. If you were planning to attend in person please follow the CDC guidelines and wear a face covering. Interment followed at Woodland Memorial Park in Sand Springs. Vern often reminisced of fond childhood memories growing up in the sand fields of Gerty, OK. His father was a modest, well respected farmer who was known as an honest man of his word. Vern was proud of his upbringing, family, and heritage. He loved discussing family history with his nephew, Marlin Ellis, who is the family historian. The nurturing and gentle influence of his Mom and Dad always stayed with him. He attended college at East Central University in Ada and was drafted immediately after graduation. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, following in the footsteps of his two older brothers who served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Upon completion of military service, he earned a Masters Degree from the University of Oklahoma and moved to Sand Springs where he was quickly promoted to Vice Principal and ultimately Principal of Central Junior High School. Known as a strict but fair disciplinarian, the stories of "licks" rendered by Mr. Ellis's paddle are retold in the Sand Springs area to this day. Former students note the accompanying lecture left no doubt as to the misbehavior warranting the punishment and was often worse than the "licks". Vern had a true heart for children and managed the school in the best interest of the students. Shortly after moving to Sand Springs he married Mercedes Wade and gave her the nickname "Chede" which has stayed with her until today. They were married 32 years and raised a family. His pride and joy were his three sons; Dale, Keith, and Van. He was known to them as "Daddy". All conversation with Vern included at least one reference to his sons - the attorney, doctor, and police officer. He beamed with pride and love when speaking of his "boys". Vern coached Dale and Keith in little league baseball and won the state championship in their age group. His son's relish in the memories of little league, water skiing, camping, riding horses, hunting, and playing on the family acreage. Vern enjoyed telling of the seasons coaching the team of left-over players no other coaches picked. Later in life, you could find Vern (Papa) on the floor playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to play or to give his grandkids a Snickers and Dr. Pepper. His children and grandchildren felt his love. Vern was an avid sportsman who loved hunting, fishing, and the outdoors. The exploits of Vern and Conrad Volertson in the woods of Oklahoma live on to this day. Quail, whitetail deer, and elk were his favorite game to pursue. He was skilled at catching crappie and catfish with his family friend Delbert Craddock. A reloader and marksman, Vern was self-taught in the engineering of firearms. He built "wildcat" caliber rifles and loved long range shooting. He was skilled at taking whitetail deer at long range. Gun hobbyists and reloaders often sought out Vern as he loved to talk and give advice on guns and ammunition. Later in life, Vernon married his high school sweetheart, Norma Austell (formerly Norma Cozad), of Ponca City. The pair spent 28 wonderful years sharing their faith attending the Church of Christ in Ponca City. Their life together included many adventures while traveling with a fifth wheel camper. They never left each other's side until Vern's passing. Vern was preceded in death by his parents and his two brothers, Haskell and Herman. Vernon was the last surviving of 44 grandchildren of James Ezra Ellis (1847-1918) and Nancy Ellis (1845-1921) Survivors include his wife, Norma Austell-Ellis of Ponca City, and former wife Chede Ellis of Sand Springs; his sons, Dale Ellis of Langley OK, Keith Ellis and wife Sarah of Springfield MO, and Van Ellis of Sand Springs; grandchildren, Ashley Calta and husband George of McKinney TX, Shannon Gann of Ozark MO, Daniel Ellis and wife Kaysten of Corpus Christi TX, Vanessa Ellis-Glover and husband Cody of Humble TX, Emily Ellis-Hughes and husband Wyatt of Sand Springs OK, and Stephanie Austell-Lima and husband Marcelo of Birmingham AL; great-grandchildren, Claudia and Natasha Calta, Hunter, Wyatt and Austin Gann, Cameron, Jackson, Anson and Preston Glover, Ellis Audrey Hughes, and Chelsea and Jordan Lima. He is also survived by other extended family, and many friends and business associates from the education field. Condolences to the family may be left at www.mogro.co