Timothy Dale Simmons Timothy Dale Simmons died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 70. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at Mission Christian Church with Elders Gary Nelson and Jon Nelson officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Tuesday 12-8 p.m., and family will greet friends 6-7 p.m. The son of James Simmons and Beatrice Simmons was born January 12, 1950, in Shidler. Tim graduated from Shidler High School in 1969, where he was a star track athlete in pole vaulting. It was in high school where he first met and dated his second wife, Michelle Lee "Shelly" Vaden. After Tim's graduation he entered the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War on the U.S.S. Kittyhawk. After his discharge, he married Brenda Walker on Oct 11, 1975 in Okemah, Ok. They made their home in Tulsa, where they raised their daughters, Kristi and Jessica. They were married for 40 years. Tim worked for Cummins for around 30 years. He then went to work overseas where he maintained generators for many military bases around the world. Tim reconnected and found love again with Shelly (Vaden) Sinclair, and they were married on October 14, 2017, at Mission Christian Church. They made their home in Sand Springs. He enjoyed gardening, riding his motorcycle when he was younger, and riding his bicycle. Tim would frequently ride his bicycle to the donut shop, and loved a treat of ice cream. Tim was always happy with a smile on his face and loved to laugh. He never spoke a harsh word, put everybody before himself, and would give anything he had to someone in need. Everybody loved him. He will be dearly missed, but not forgotten. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Delvin Simmons, Leon Simmons, Carl Simmons, Linda Sue Englert, Bill Simmons and Rosanna Hanning. He is survived by his wife, Shelly of the home; daughters: Kristi and James Giesler and Jessica Beck all of Broken Arrow; sisters-in-law: June Simmons of Vinita, Edna Simmons of Vinita, and Sarah Simmons of Arizona; grandchildren: Mercedes Beck and Kaiden Giesler; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 7645 E 63rd St Ste 105, Tulsa, OK 74133. Leave your memories of Tim and view his tribute online at www.mogro.co.
