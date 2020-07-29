Tim Simmons Simmons, Tim 70. United States Marine Corp Veteran and Generator Tech. Died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK. Visitation was held Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 pm.. Funeral with Military Honers will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Mission Christian Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
