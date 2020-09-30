Roy Lee Wilson Roy Lee Wilson was born on March 6, 1942 in Yale, OK the son of Willis Spurgeon and Iva Lena (Boggs) Wilson. He passed from this life on September 22, 2020 at his home in Sand Springs at the age of 78 years, 6 months and 16 days. Roy was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. He was a steel worker by trade and retired from Armco- Sheffield Steel. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; daughter, Kim; 5 brothers and a sister. He is survived by Son, Mike Wilson and Wife Wyvonne of Skiatook, OK; Daughter, Jeanna Alexander and Husband Jay of Sand Springs; Son, JD Coyle of Sand Springs; Daughter, Mandy Farley and Husband Mike of Tulsa; Daughter, Kristy Duncan and Husband Andy of Sand Springs; Son, Roy Wilson Jr. of Sand Springs; Son, Tommy Wilson and Wife Karina of Iowa; Sister, Irlene Armstrong and Husband Charles of Texas; Brother, Ellis Wilson and Wife Ruby of Owasso, 15 Grandchildren; 11 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service was held 2pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church and burial followed in Woodland Memorial Park under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service. An online guestbook is available by visiting www.dilloncares.com.