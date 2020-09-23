Robert Hula Robert "Bob" Joseph Hula was born on March 5, 1949 in Enid, OK to John and Emma Hula. He passed from this life on September 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. Growing up in Medford, OK, his favorite place was the Hula Family Farm, where he spent his time with his cousins. He attended Medford schools and graduated high school in 1967. He played football, basketball and participated in FFA. He then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving the country during the Vietnam War. He received training in California, Michigan and Tennessee and was stationed in Japan. He served as Flight Crew Observer and In-Flight Mechanic. He was honorably discharged in 1972. He married Catherine Green in 1970. They lived in San Jose, California, where he was stationed at Moffett Field. After his discharge, they returned to Oklahoma, living in Bristow, Okmulgee, settling in Sand Springs and later in Sapulpa. Bob earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics from Oklahoma State - Tech. He worked throughout the years at Goodyear, Cooper, C-CAM and D & V Manufacturing. He was a member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church, the Elks Lodge and supported the COHPS - Concemed Oklahomans for the Highway Patrol Society, and several veteran organizations. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and attending his grandchildren's events. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Catherine, parents John and Emma Hula, grandparents Robert and Hazel Cowger and Joseph and Johanna Hula. He is survived by his children, James Hula of Sapulpa, Jennifer Feather and husband Robbie of Sand Springs, grandchildren, Raegan Hula, Nathan Robert Feather and Jacey Feather, sister, Debbie Kretchmar and husband Danny of Medford, and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. He was greatly loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans Association or any local Veteran Hospital.