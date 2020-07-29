Richard H. Reinert Reinert, Richard H., 92. United States Navy and Building Engineer (Ret). Died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation was held Saturday, July 25, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, July 26, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. Funeral with Military Honors was held Monday, July 27, 1:00 p.m., Summit Park Full Gospel Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644

