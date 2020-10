Mark Kaskie Kaskie, Mark, 64. Mechanic/Construction equipment and United States Army. Died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was sheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service with Military Honors was held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Mobley-Groesbeck Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644