Lois Marie Bronson Lois was born in Columbia, South Carolina to Roy Leo Rankin and Joyce (Stroup) Rankin during the time her father was stationed in the Army at Fort Jackson. Her family moved to Sand Springs in 1953. She attended Sand Springs Schools and graduated in 1968 from Charles Page High School. Lois graduated college with a nursing degree and worked most of her adult life as a Registered Nurse. During her childhood she also attended Skyview Assembly of God Church where she was a member of Christ Ambassadors and a member of the Skyview Youth Choir. Lois was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making clothes, embroidery and crochet. Lois dealt with a lot of health challenges in her life. But we are reminded that God's grace is sufficient and no one or anything can take His children out of His hand. Lois was preceded in death by her father Roy Leo Rankin Sr., 1/18/1972 and mother Joyce (Stroup) Rankin 4/12/2004. Lois is survived by her five children and thirteen grandchildren. Including two sons; Ronald Raymond Bronson and wife Pam of Tulsa, Matthew Roy Bronson of Sand Springs, three daughters; Julia Fore of Tulsa, Katie Hickerson and husband TW of Coweta, and Margaret Rose Asim of Tulsa. Grandchildren Kelli Bronson, Devon Watts, Logan Hickerson, Lily Hickerson, Lincoln Hickerson, and Lee Brantley. One sister, Glenda Lynn (Rankin) Varnon and husband Dale of Flint, Texas. Three brothers; Henry Lloyd Rankin and wife Karen, Roy Leo Rankin Jr. and wife Jan, James David Rankin and wife Natalie all of Sand Springs. A memorial service will be held Thursday, July 16, 2:00 pm, at Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel, 211 East Broadway, Sand Springs. Reverend Sonny Moody will be officiating. Leave your memories of Lois and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.
