JOYCEANNJONESHEIMJOYCEANNJONESHEIMWENTTOBEWITHHERLORDANDSAVIORONFRIDAYDECEMBER42020ATSTFRANCISHOSPITALTULSAATTHEAGEOF78

Joyce Ann (Jones) Heim Joyce Ann (Jones) Heim went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Tulsa, at the age of 78. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Friday, December 11, at Reach Church with her brother-in-law, Jack Catlett officiating. Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Friday, at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation was held at the funeral home Tuesday 12-8 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Family will greet friends Wednesday 5-7 p.m. The family does request that everyone wear masks, and practice social distancing. The daughter of Harry Paul Jones and Lucille (Guthrie) Jones was born October 16, 1942, at the Tulsa Osteopathic Hospital in Tulsa. It has been said that she came into this world "laughing" instead of crying. At a young age, Joyce was given a piano by one of the ladies at her church and her parents gave her piano lessons. God prepared her at a young age to do work for Him and Joyce has certainly been a blessing throughout her life in the church as she faithfully ministered with her talent by playing the piano. At the age of 10, her family almost lost her to nephritis. The doctors said she would never be well and would always have to rest a lot and not have many activities. "Praise the Lord", the Jesus who still heals today, healed her of this many years ago. Joyce met the young man of her dreams, John Louis Heim, III, in the 9th grade at Madison Junior High School. They were teamed together to dissect a frog and performed together in the Freshman Play. She came home telling about this handsome boy and from then on he was a frequent visitor in her home. They attended Central High School together. Joyce worked to save money for their marriage while John attended Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie, TX. They were married on June 30, 1962, at Home Gardens Assembly of God Church in Tulsa. Joyce and her best friend, Judy Blair, played piano since the age of 15 for Home Gardens Assembly and later when it became, Calvary Temple Assembly. Joyce would later play for Word of Life and St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Joyce was instrumental in the lives of many youth especially those who had a passion for music. Many remember riding her imaginary train in Sunday School class, and her involvement with the girls missionettes, church choir, and church orchestra. She also enjoyed her time with the Sound Foundation Calvary Temple Youth Choir and would travel with them during the summer for 3-4 years. When she could no longer play the piano like she used to, she took up playing the flute to share in God's work. This was not as successful and well taken by others as her beautiful, exuberant piano playing. When she went to play at the Lutheran church, Joyce changed the atmosphere of the church with her Luther-costal playing, as she would say. No one could ever forget the "Happy Birthday" songs she serenaded her friends and loved ones with, as well as those who recruited her in restaurants to sing her famous opera rendition. Joyce and John were blessed with becoming the legal guardian parents of their lovely daughter, Alice Wolfenbarger, when she was 15 years old. After 21 years of marriage, they were blessed with their daughter, Elizabeth Paulette. Joyce was able to retire at that time from her work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. She would later go to work with the Department of Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and her final retirement as a Realty Specialist from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In 1997, they gained a third daughter, Kristina Merrell, through their daughter, Elizabeth. From that moment forward she was part of the family. Joyce was the purest Christian you will ever meet. She held no judgements and met everyone with love. She gave everyone the best hugs and embraces each time you met. Joyce was always smiling, and in her own perfect way always made you feel loved and wanted. She could always be found in a crowd with the sound of her distinct laughter. She loved to make others laugh, play tricks, and will be remembered for her Big Hugs, Little Hugs and tons of kisses. Her family was very important to her as they had Friday lunches together for the past 13 years, and Tuesday night dinner together for the past 8-9 years. If you were at the table, you were family. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, John; daughters: Elizabeth Paulette Griffin and husband, Matt, Alice Long and husband, Floyd, and Kristina Merrell and fiance, Sam Hawk; sister, Paula Catlett and husband, Jack; grandchildren: Joshua Titus and wife, Yaneri, Nathan Johnson, Caiden Langley, and Logan Griffin; and numerous extended family members that were near and dear to her heart. Leave your memories of Joyce and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.