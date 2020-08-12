Joe I. Ingram Ingram, Joe, I., 92. Kerr Glass/Shift Forman. United States Air Force Veteran. Died Friday, August 7, 2020 in Sand Springs, OK. Visitation was held Monday, August 10, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral with Military Honors was held Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Chapel. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
