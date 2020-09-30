Jerilynn Ann Busch Jerilynn Ann Busch, 62, went to be with Jesus on September 26, 2020. Born in Albuquerque, New Mexico on August 3, 1958, she was the daughter of Walter and Betty Busch. Jeri grew up and lived out her years in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She was a devoted mother who had the ability to love beyond measure, find humor in all things, and make every being she came in contact with feel special and important. Jeri is preceded in death by her beloved daddy, Walter Christian Busch, Jr. She is survived by her mother Betty Jean Busch of Sand Springs, OK; two daughters, Amy Lynn Voss and husband, Daniel Lee Voss of Queen Creek, AZ, and Ashley LeaAnn Hughes of Tulsa, OK; three siblings, Michael Christian Busch, Brenda Kay Copley, and Bernice Jean Harden; two grandchildren, Noah Luke and Eva Grace Voss, of Queen Creek, AZ; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date in Tulsa, Oklahoma, along with a tribute in Sedona, Arizona, one of her favorite places. Arrangements are under the direction of Dillon Funeral Service and an online guestbook is available by visiting www.dillomcares.com.