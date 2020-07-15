Enola "Ruth" Harris Enola "Ruth" Harris entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, July 10, 2020, at The Gardens, Sapulpa, at the age of 94. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Happy Acres Cowboy Church, Mounds with her son, Rev. Stephen Harris, officiating. Ruth will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park, Sand Springs. Visitation was held at the funeral home Tuesday 12-8 p.m., and Wednesday 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Family will greet friends Wed. from 5-7 p.m. The daughter of Elmer G. Hemphill and Ada Alice (Boyd) Hemphill was born March 19, 1926, in Plainview, TX. Ruth attended school in Pampa, TX, and White Deer, TX, graduating from White Deer High School. On June 2, 1947, Ruth married the love of her life, Charity Cecil Harris, a youth leader at her church. Ruth and Charity were called to build churches and pastor congregations in Suggs, Valiant, and Walters, OK. They also led pioneering missionary and evangelist efforts in Africa in Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Niger and Botswana. Ruth was an excellent hunter, hunting game such as zebras and water buck. She was also an amazing cook who was famous for her curry that she learned to cook from Indian women. Ruth was a licensed minister with the Assembly of God. She and Charity pastored First Assembly of God in Sand Springs from 1964-68. Ruth graduated from Tulsa University with a bachelor's degree in special education. She pursued her internship at Hissom School, and taught as a substitute in the Springfield school system. Ruth was a wonderful mother, wife, and grandma, who loved her family with a passion. Ruth is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Esther Ruth Harris; siblings: Roy Hemphill and Evelyn Hemphill. Survivors include her loving husband of 73 years, Charity; children: Rebecca J. Watson and husband, David of Minneapolis, MN, Stephen Laroy Harris and wife, Marjorie of Phoenix, AZ, Deborah J. Hay and husband, Clark of Sand Springs, Michael Thomas Harris and wife, Anita of Edmond, and Petro Branson and husband, Larry of Lee Summit, MO; siblings: Pat Crump of Oklahoma City, Dale Hemphill and wife, Ernestine of Edmond, and David Hemphill of Edmond; and sister-in-law, Helen Hemphill of Tennessee; grandchildren: David, Michael, Jonathan, Jennifer, Debra Joy, Colton, Chad, Amber, and Heather; and numerous great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Worldwide Good News Crusades, P.O. Box 1362, Sand Springs, OK 74063. Leave your memories of Ruth and view her tribute online at www.mogro.co.
