Edward "Ed" Burl Miller Edward "Ed" Burl Miller, age 79 of Sand Springs, passed from this life Friday, November 20, 2020 in Tulsa. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, 2:00 p.m., December 2, 2020 at Broadway Baptist Church with Reverends Steve Loveless and Lawrence Peoples officiating. Ed will be laid to rest at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery in Sand Springs. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Ed was born on June 9, 1941 in Tulsa to William Burl and Ida Evelyn (Robinson) Miller. He graduated from Sand Springs High School class of 1959 and entered the United States Air Force serving as a Cryptologist. After Ed was honorably discharged, he married Sherry Jackson on December 29, 1964 in Tulsa. He worked for Tulsa Tank and later Sheffield Steel retiring after thirty-three years as a General Foreman. Ed loved bowling, fishing and spending time giving family rides on his Polaris. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Ed was a member of Lawn- wood Free Will Baptist church in Tulsa. He is survived by his wife Sherry Miller of the home, a daughter Tausha Long and husband Darrell of Winfield, Kansas, two sons, Edward Wayne Miller and wife Kendyll of Sand Springs, Kelly Joe Miller of Sapulpa, a brother, William "Willie" Miller of Sand Springs, a honorable daughter, Karla Presley and husband Randy of Sand Springs, six grandchildren, Jonathan Miller and wife Audrey of Sapulpa, Zachary Miller and wife Gabby of Sand Springs, Terrance Miller of Sand springs, Madison Miller of Oklahoma City, Brittany Cook of Sand Springs, Hailee Barnes and husband Ty of Oceanside, California and seven great-grandchildren, Milan, Jonnie, Cole, Maverick, Bryson, Judge and Ava. Ed also loved his pets, Tinker, Foxxy, Dixie, Barney, and Nola. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mary Ellis Miller and Brother, John Miller.