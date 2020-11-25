Dylan Duvall Dylan made money so that he could live out his dreams, most recently in the Oil and Gas industry as a Reservoir Drilling Completions Tech with Opportune, a leading global energy business based in Houston Texas. Dylan had a never ending love for learning and this was apparent in everything that he set his mind to accomplish. He graduated from Oklahoma State University and received a Bachelor in Political Science, Master of Human Relations and Master of Business Administration. Dylan's love for academics were based in his quest for knowledge not to just build a resume. Dylan's passions were deep and true and allowed him to engage with diverse populations. Music and Racing were his first loves. He always found a way to combine his hobbies in an effort to get the most out of every moment of his life. He talked of many fond memories Jam Skating, feeling the music on four wheels. In his teens Dylan decided he was going to be a drummer and had showed up at his friends' job with cymbals and a band was formed. Dylan was a drummer for Twenty Below and Curtis Lowe and formed lifelong bonds with his friends and band mates. Dylan's love for racing was fostered from birth and he took the initiative to organize big wheel races in the culd-a- sac before kindergarten. His love for racing grew spending many weekends as mini stock car pit crew for his dad at Creek County Speedway. He eventually jumped be- hind the wheel and raced micros at Port City where he again made many lifelong friendships. Dylan's favorite time of year was racing season, specifically The Chili Bowl, a 1/4 mile dirt track race often referred to as the Super Bowl of midget racing. Dylan attended this race every year since 1987. His family will continue this tradition in his honor. Dylan had an eye for art, and photography became his creative outlet and he was able to combine all of his loves into one traveling to shoot races, musical festivals and of course models. He loved candid shots. Capturing people in their element was one of his many gifts. Dylan lived for social justice and if you knew him you know he had strong convictions always based in fact on lots of subjects. Politics and the nature of existence were his favorite discussions. He was survived by wife; Kayla Gafford, mother; Patricia Worthington, father; Charles Duvall, sisters; Trina Strout and Checotah Duvall, brother; Mick Duvall and Alicia French, nephews; Blaize Glosson and Slayde Strout, paternal grandmother; Willodean Phelps, maternal grandmother; Dortha Jean Ishmeal. He was preceded in death by; maternal Uncles; David, James and Don Barton, paternal great grandparents; Nola Mora and Coyd Mack Leavell. Graveside services were scheduled for 3:00 pm Friday, November 20, 2020 at Woodland Memorial Park Cemetery, Sand Springs. Services have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service.