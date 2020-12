Clyde Cabioc Cabioc, Clyde, 91. Welder and United States Marine Corps. Died Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation was scheduled for Sunday, December 6, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Graveside service scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020, 2:00 p.m., Woodland Memorial Park. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644