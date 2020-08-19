Clarissa Ann Ballard Clarissa Ann Ballard went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 10, at her home at the age of 62. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service of Sand Springs. Funeral service was held 1 p.m., Monday, August 17, at Solace Church with Pastor Chuck Burton officiating. It was required that everyone attending the service wear a mask. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Sunday 1-6 p.m. The daughter of Wayne Jacobs and Charlotte Evelyn (Smith) Umber. Clarissa was born August 7, 1958, in Corydon, Indiana. At the age of 2, the family moved to the Tulsa area. Clarissa attended Broken Arrow and Coweta schools, graduating from Coweta High School and serving as Wrestling Queen. She went on to earn an Associate's degree in Quality Control. While attending a party by mutual friends, Clarissa met the love of her life, Fred Ross Ballard. After taking a ski trip with friends, they became inseparable. They were married on November 22, 1989, in Las Vegas, NV, and made their home in Sand Springs. Clarissa worked as an insurance agent for Blosch Insurance Agency for several years, before going to work with her husband, Fred, at Fred Ballard's Insurance Agency. Clarissa instantly touched the lives of everyone she met and they fell in love with her. She was a beautiful lady inside and out, classy, and special, with the biggest heart. She was an inspiration to those in her community, and served several years as a volunteer for children within the Department of Hu man Service. Throughout the years, she and Fred took in and cared for several children from broken homes. She was an amazing cook, who blessed others with her love through cooking. Clarissa loved to bend the norms, was a rebel, and nothing could contain her. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Clarissa was passionate about her religion and serving the Lord. They attended Solace Church; and she enjoyed watching Joyce Meyers and Joel Osteen broadcasts. Survivors include her loving husband, Fred of the home; children: Jason Gilbert and fiance, Linda Tuyet-Mai Pham of Tulsa, Broderic Ross Ballard of Tulsa, Matt Ballard and wife, Erica of Kingsport, TN, Justin Ballard of Tulsa, and Katie Sylvester and husband, Michael of Sand Springs; mother, Charlotte Umber and husband, Loyd of Sand Springs; sisters: Vickie McKnight and husband, Gary of Mulvane, KS, Kathy Thompson and husband, James of Illinois, and Charity Porter of Sand Springs; grandchildren: Jonah Gilbert, Ashur Ballard, Aylin Ballard, Stella Pauline Sylvester, Seeley Sylvester, Sydney Sylvester, and Enzo Garcia-Pham; nieces and nephew: Jennifer Kirscht and husband, David, Gabrielle Umber, and Luke Austin. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 2227 E Skelly Dr, Tulsa, OK 74105, or the American Cancer Society, 7645 E 63rd St Ste 105, Tulsa, OK 74133. Leave your memories of Clarissa and view her tribute at www.mogro.co.
