CELIAELIZABETHFILLMOREFILLMORECELIA100SHEWASAHOMEMAKERDIEDFRIDAYNOVEMBER272020INBROKENARROWOKVISITATIONWASSCHEDULEDFORWEDNESDAY

Celia "Elizabeth" Fillmore Fillmore, Celia, 100. She was a homemaker. Died Friday, November 27, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK. Visitation was scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. -8:00 p.m., family greeted guests 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral service scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020, 10:00 a.m., First Baptist Church, Sapulpa, OK. Interment followed at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens, Broken Arrow, OK. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644