Carol Frailey Carol was born on December 1, 1946 to Dewey and Thelma (Corn) Turney in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Carol was the baby sister of Dewey Jr. A 1964 graduate of Charles Page HS, she sang alto in her high school choir. Following high school, Carol attended beauty college with her best friend, Laforest. Carol married Dennis Enloe Frailey September 10, 1975 in Miami, Oklahoma, bringing sons Marc and Kevin with him. Carol worked as a loan officer at American Heritage Bank for many years. Carol and Dennis joined the Dragon Master's Car Club together. Carol had multiple hobbies; she collected cookie jars and beanie babies and enjoyed hosting Fourth of July pool parties for over 20 years. She loved to play BINGO and could be found playing BINGO with her grandchildren in attendance. Carol loved driving her Ford Mustangs FAST! Carol loved and cherished her family. She is survived by sons Marc Frailey and wife Pepper of Chelsea; Kevin Frailey and wife Mandy of Chelsea; grandchildren Jacque Frailey Petts and husband Devon of Tulsa, Cassie, Nate and Tori Frailey, Amber and Misty Collier, Joseph Frailey, and great grandson Levi Petts. Cousin and best friend Patsy Ruth Summers and husband Mack, Lisa and Todd Sanders, Tasha Garrett (granddaughter of love) and husband John Garrett II, Rylee and Ryan Garrett, Alesha Bryant (granddaughter of love) and husband Rodney Bryant, Piper and Campbell Bryant, niece Gayle Janine, and many other family members and close friends. Carol is preceded in death by her husband Dennis, her parents Dewey and Thelma, and her brother Dewey Jr. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol Frailey please visit our Tribute Store.
