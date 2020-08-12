Betty Wilson Wilson, Betty, 83. She was a homemaker. Died Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Visitation is sheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting guests 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. Funeral service will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Limestone Baptist Church. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Home, Sand Springs, OK 918-245-6644
