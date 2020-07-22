Betty Jo Quinton Betty Jo Quinton, age 71, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma was born on February 19, 1949 to Jack and Betty Louise (Billings) Quinton in Hutchinson, Kansas and passed from this life on June 25, 2020 at her home in Sand Springs, Oklahoma. She was a registered nurse for many years and was one of the founding board members for the Sand Springs Group Homes and Special Olympics. Her hobbies included cross stitching. She also helped with establishing the first Sand Springs special education class in the 70's. She was a proud grandma and loved being with her family. She is survived by; Son: Bobby Riley of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Daughters: Tammy Harris and husband Myron of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Stephanie Riley of Sand Springs, Oklahoma , Grandchildren: Blake Christensen and Tyler Christensen, Nieces: Teri Catlett and Marissa Catlett, Nephew: Rodney Catlett. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister; Carolyn Catlett. Private family services will be held at a later date. Services have been entrusted to Dillon Funeral Service, Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
