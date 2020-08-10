The Sand Springs school board recently adopted a new start–up policy for the 2020-21 school year, and a mask mandate was part of the plan.
Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the Strategies for Start Up: COVID-19 Plan for Re-Entry and Distance Learning. The guidelines were developed to provide the safest possible school environment for students and staff. The guideline could change before the first day of school or even after school starts due to the ever-changing and fluid environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Employee Guidelines
Employees must take their temperature and answer a health screener before reporting to their work area.
No one with a fever will be allowed to remain at work until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication.
A cloth face covering and clear face shield will be provided for employees to wear. Employees may provide their own. Masks are required for all employees while in a school building or in a school vehicle.
While in Building
Limit size of gatherings as much as possible.
Maintain at least six-feet of distance between individuals.
Adhere to sneeze and cough etiquette.
Wash hands vigorously and routinely, or use provided hand sanitizer.
Leaving the Building
Disinfect surfaces of the areas you were in contact with before leaving.
When transferring objects from staff to parents
Clean and disinfect any objects to be distributed.
Upon arrival: carry the item to curbside, allow at least six feet for the parent to pick up item, confirm item is taken, please wear a mask at this time.
While at Home
Wash hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or use alcohol-based sanitizer.
Avoid touching eyes, mouth and nose with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with individuals who are sick.
Stay at home if you are sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then immediately discard the tissue in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Take any anti-viral medication prescribed to you as instructed.
Employee Exposure Guidelines
Stay at home when you are sick. Employees should stay home until they are fever-free for 24-hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
Employees with COVID-like symptoms and no fever may come back to work and must adhere to the cloth face-covering guidelines.
Notify the site principal or department director of status.
Employees with Known Exposure
Definition of COVID-19 exposure: individuals in close contact with an affected person, including living in the same house as a person with COVID-19, caring for a person with COVID-19, being within six feet of a person with COVID-19 for greater than 15 minutes, or being in direct contact with secretions from a person with COVID-19.
Employees in close contact with someone who has a confirmed case of COVID-19
Contact your physician and do not come to work.
May return after quarantined for 14 days after exposure based on the time it takes to develop illness.
Maintain social distancing.
Self-monitor symptoms
Notify your site principal or supervisor.
Employees returning to work if employee thinks or is confirmed to have COVID-19
If an employee tests positive for COVID-19 or has symptoms, they can return to work 10 days after the symptoms first appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever, and symptoms have improved.
After being tested, employees can be around people if they don’t have a fever, respiratory symptoms have improved or if you’ve received two negative test results, at least 24 hours apart.
Travel
Given the CDC guidance, employees who chose to travel outside of the country will be required to meet the district HR personnel for return-to-work guidelines.
Bus Guidance
Parents are encouraged to bring their kids to school, if possible.
Windows will be open on the bus, weather permitting.
The first row of seats behind the driver will be open, if possible.
Each seat will be sanitized after each route.
Students should social distance.
Cloth face coverings are required.
Physical Building Guidance
Desks and tables should be facing the same direction.
Restroom breaks should be in small groups.
Disinfectant wipes should be provided for classrooms, and faculty and staff should routinely wipe down frequently-touched surfaces.
Discontinue sharing school supplies.
Large Groups
Cloth face coverings are required as well as social distancing.
Try to avoid large gatherings in the halls and homeroom classes, if possible.
Assemblies will be kept to a minimum, if held at all.
Visitors and Volunteers
Buildings will be secured at all entrances to prohibit entry of the public.
Temperature and screening information are required.
No parents or family members will be allowed to accompany their students into the building at any time.
School parties have been suspended.