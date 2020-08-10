Sand Springs students had their school year cut short in 2019-20 and the school board is attempting to makes sure this school year goes off without a hitch, but some concessions have to be made for students, and masks are a big part of the plan.
The Sand Springs school board recently adopted a new start–up policy for the 2020-21 school year, and a mask mandate for students is part of the plan.
One of the big questions has been about students that can’t wear a mask for medical reasons and here are the acceptable reasons.
Mask exceptions
There is a medical reason, documented by a physician, indicating the student cannot wear a cloth face covering.
The student is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the face covering without assistance.
The student has trouble breathing or is unconscious.
If an exemption is approved, the district reserves the right to change a student’s schedule, when possible, if it affects a classroom where valid and verifiable circumstances apply.
Here’s a breakdown of the rest of the Strategies for Start Up: COVID-19 Plan for Re-Entry and Distance Learning for students. The guidelines were developed to provide the safest possible school environment for students and staff. The guideline could change before the first day of school or even after school starts due to the ever-changing and fluid environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before entering the building
Parents should keep their student at home if the student is sick and notify the school.
Parents are strongly encouraged to take their child’s temperature before school.
Any student with a fever after arrival will be taken to the nurse’s office.
Parents will be contacted and the student will be required to return home until fever-free for at least 24 hours without medication.
Parents will be required to notify school prior to returning.
Appointed personnel at the building will assess whether a student is cleared to return to school.
While in building
All students will be expected to have a cloth face covering at school.
Students in grades PreK through third grade will be required to wear a cloth face covering in common area such as hallways but may remove the face covering in the classroom, while eating lunch, and during outdoor activities.
Students in grades fourth through 12th will be required to wear a cloth face covering while at school.
Students should avoid close contact (less than six feet, greater than 15 minutes) when possible.
Cover, cough or sneeze in elbow or tissue and follow with hand-washing or sanitizing hygiene.
Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Routinely wash hands every two hours, if possible. Wash hands with soap and water (20 seconds). Use hand sanitizer only when hand-washing is not practical.
Students are highly recommended to bring their own water bottle to school.
Avoid large gatherings.
Adhere to rules of traffic flow in the hallway.
Follow the student health and nurse’s office guidelines.
School support
Students should remain home if sick.
Sand Springs will continue to support all students with an educational program that best fits their needs, including those with acute or chronic health conditions. The instructional environments include: traditional, distance learning, virtual, and blended.
SSPS attendance policy will be followed during student short absences
Short-term absences will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Long-term absences may be evaluated if criteria is appropriate for medical leave or other potential medical accommodations.
Attendance
In the event of distance learning, student attendance will be recorded based on guidelines in the SSPS board-approved virtual attendance policy and the student attendance policy.
Student privacy
Under all circumstances, the provisions of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) apply to student data held or accessed by any public school or its contractors or agents, including any contracted provider of virtual instruction or other distance learning media.
— Kirk McCracken, Managing Editor