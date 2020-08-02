Angel Fiscus’s house is decorated with pictures of her missing husband, and she’s been out posting “Missing Person” fliers all over the Sand Springs area.
Angel’s husband, Jonathan Daniel Fiscus, 23, has been missing since Wednesday, July 22, and no one has seen or heard from him.
“I want him found. I want him home,” Angel said, Saturday while putting a poster on the front door of Jonathan's last-known whereabouts. Jonathan worked at Churches Chicken in Sand Springs, but called his manager and quit his job on Friday, July 24. Angel filed a missing person’s report the same day.
“He just disappeared,” she said.
To make matters worse, Angel is pregnant (five weeks), and she doesn’t drive. Jonathan drives her wherever she needs to go.
Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said detectives are working several angles, and they are actively searching for him. Detectives have spoken to Angel and his close friends in an attempt to locate him.
“He didn’t come home on Thursday (July 23) and he called his manager and said he was quitting his job on Friday (July 24). The manager was the last person to speak with him that we know of, and his cell phone hasn’t been active from Sunday (July 26) to Tuesday (July 28). That’s as far back as we could go,” Enzbrenner said.
Angel said Jonathan’s dog, a Doberman named Tomahawk, has been acting because he misses his owner. She said the dog has been ripping up Jonathan’s clothing.
According to police, Jonathan doesn't have any personal belongings with him and he was last wearing his Churches Chicken uniform. His truck was also found parked near their house.
Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Fiscus can call Sand Springs dispatch at 918-245-8777 or call Det. Lemon at 918-246-2500 ext. 2578 or mwlemon@sandspringsok.org.
“This is really upsetting to me because I am pregnant, and this is not something he would do. He has (post traumatic stress disorder). He just wouldn't do this,” she said.
Jonathan gets paid from his job next week, and Angel hopes that he picks up his check so she will know he’s OK.