A missing Sand Springs man doesn’t want to be found, according to police.
Jonathan Daniel Fiscus, 23, had been missing since Wednesday, July 22, and no one had heard from or seen him until Sunday, Aug. 2, except his manager at Churches Chicken.
Sand Springs Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner said that on Sunday, Aug. 2, Jonathan Fiscus reached out to police to say he was safe, but he did not want to be found. Detectives needed proof that the man was alive and well and he facetimed a detective to prove he was alive.
“He called dispatch and said ‘I heard you guys were looking for me?’ He said he did not want to reveal where he was, but we needed proof he was still alive,” Enzbrenner said.
During the facetime with detectives, Jonathan Fiscus said he was in another state and did not want to be found.
When Jonathan Fiscus went missing on Wednesday, July 22, there was no activity on his phone and none of his friends or family had heard from him, including his wife, Angel Fiscus.
He called his manager on Friday, July 24 to say he was quitting his job but did not say why he was quitting.
His wife of five years, Angel Fiscus, spent all day Sunday posting “missing” posters all over Sand Springs, but there was activity on her husband’s facebook page later that evening. Jonathan Fiscus allegedly posted a long rambling post about dressing like a girl and living in the woods for days without food and water. The post claimed he walked to Keystone Lake and needed some time away because his wife was pregnant and he was scared.
However, Sand Springs police have doubts about who authored the post and his wife was warned by police to stop logging into her husband’s social media accounts earlier in the investigation, according to police. Angel Fiscus also made claims on a facebook live video that Sand Springs police and Tulsa police told her someone had her husband’s phone and was posting as him. Enzbrenner said the Sand Springs police department did not tell her that someone else had her husband’s phone.
As of Monday, Aug. 3, all of Angel Fiscus’s Facebook posts and live videos about her husband’s disappearance had been deleted.
On the day he went missing, Jonathan Fiscus disappeared without any possessions or his truck. He did not reach out to any family or friends during the time he was missing, according to police. His cell phone was not active during that time either.
Jonathan Fiscus had been missing for 11 days, but he just did not want to be found, according to police.