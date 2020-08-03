This year, the city of Sand Springs won’t get to Meet the Sandites before the season starts.
The Charles Page High School Athletic Department announced on Monday, Aug. 3 that the annual Meet the Sandites event has been canceled.
The Sandite Quarterback Club and the CPHS athletic department host “Meet the Sandites” each year, and this year the event was slated for Aug. 20 at Memorial Stadium. However, that has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns about social distancing.
Each year, Meet the Sandites kicks off the school year and recognizes every football team from flag football to the varsity team. The event even recognizes the band, cheer, dance, and other fall sports like volleyball, cross country, and fast-pitch softball.
The teams run through the inflatable football helmet and their team names are announced. The seniors are recognized individually, and it is the last Meet the Sandites for them. However, this year, the seniors won’t get their final Meet the Sandites.
First-year head cheer coach, Krystal Chase, was entering Meet the Sandites for the first time as a head coach, and she can’t wait to see this year’s squad on the field, but she will have to wait until the season opener.
“Our season has started off nowhere near normal, but the coaches and cheerleaders have really pulled together to make up lost time in the gym,” Chase said, before the cancellation. “We are extremely excited to get in front of our hometown crowd and introduce this year’s squad.”
The Sandite varsity football team will start the 2020 season with the Highway 97 Rivalry, traveling to George F. Collins Stadium to take on the Sapulpa Chieftains.