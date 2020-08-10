Masking the Virus
Now that the Sand Springs school board has mandated masks for students and teachers, there is now an increasing demand for face coverings before the start of the school year.
The Centers for Disease Control recommended the use of face coverings since the beginning of the pandemic, as well as social distancing and not gathering in large groups. Now that school is starting back up, there is no way to avoid meeting in large groups. Students will be shoulder-to-shoulder in the hallways, sitting near eat other at lunch, and classrooms can be close quarters.
On Monday, Aug. 3, the Sand Springs school board voted 3-2 to adopt a new start-up policy for the 2020-21 school year, and it includes the requirement for masks for teachers and students.
There are numerous businesses in Sand Springs offering masks, and there are people making masks out of their houses.
Kim McInnis, of Kim’s Custom Embroidery and Design, has been offering masks for months, and masks are going to be a large part of her business.
“When the pandemic hit we were in the middle of baseball season,” McInnis said. “We still had uniforms sitting in the shop waiting to be picked up. Most of those weren't paid in full. Fortunately, those were eventually picked up and paid for but business was almost nothing. We were contacted early on by the Williams company downtown who wanted masks, and over the course of a couple of months, we made over 1,500 for them. Some were even handmade from start to finish in-house as masks were hard to come by early on. Our regular business has started to pick back up as people are going back to work, which is great, and masks have piled on top of that. We recently added an employee to help get the orders out quicker so business is doing well.”
McInnis said before the school board vote, she watched the news and assumed there would be some schools that required masks so they ordered extra and have more coming.
“We are making them as they are ordered,” McInnis said. “If I can get caught up I will have some extra in the shop. I have requests from, I think, just about every school in Oklahoma and one in Kentucky to make their (school logo) designs. It is out of control.”
The city of Tulsa mandated masks for it citizens, and Kim’s has facemasks with the Tulsa flag emblazoned on the front. She can also put just about any school logo on the masks. The school board has now mandated cloth masks, and Kim’s has them with six different Sand Springs logos.
“We offer two main styles. One is a two-layer with pocket for filter that can be fully customized with the design. The other is a single-layer mask that is our big seller for the ‘anti-mask’ group. We offer them with a saying, one-color. We have some with sayings but also let the customer pick what they want on them. On the two-layer masks we can do full-color designs. We have some that we have been offering like the Tulsa Flag design and different school designs which have both become our biggest seller, but we have had people put pictures of their pets or their favorite baseball player on them, too. We also have made quite a few for different companies, also.”
They are getting most orders completed within a few days as long as they have the specific masks in stock and ready to press.
“We just released designs for over 20 schools, and I think I have at least 15 more that are asking for designs for their schools, too. We have gotten orders for close to 400 in the last few days so we are processing those as quick as we can,” McInnis said.