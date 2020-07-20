Bobby Klinck wanted to pay homage to former Sandites. And his Charles Page High School football team will be able to do that with new helmets for the 2020 season.
“I really wanted to establish a look for our program,” said Klinck, who is set to embark on his first season as head coach in Sand Springs. “It seemed the helmets would get a makeover often and I wanted a classic design that really represented this city and community. I think most folks will appreciate the CPHS and what it stands for.”
The new look was intended to catch the eye of those who previously put on a Sandite uniform.
“I definitely wanted to incorporate that into the design,” Klink said. “I do think a lot of alumni will appreciate a nod to our past.”
Klinck said the new helmets were given the new look, based on the look at LSU sports in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“I designed it with the help of AU Concepts and Design,” Klinck said. “A friend of mine (Kurt Seifried) played football at OSU with one of the reps and put me in contact with him.”