The HWY 97 Rivalry is generally reserved for district play and is rarely played at the beginning of the season, but this year is different in so many ways.
The rivalry game is the season opener, the teams are now in two different classes and districts, ticket availability has been cut in half, and everyone in the stands will have to wear masks and social distance.
Welcome to 2020.
The Sapulpa Chieftains dropped to Class 5A, and Sand Springs is still in Class 6AII, making the rivalry game and non-district contest.
Sand Springs will travel to Sapulpa for the start of the 2020 season Friday, Aug. 28 at George F. Collins Stadium, continuing the rivalry.
Ever since 1922, Sand Springs and Sapulpa have been at odds, and the Highway 97 Rivalry was born. Last year, Sapulpa won 31-19 and it might surprise some people that Sapulpa holds a narrow 46-42-5 series record over the Sandites.
After a surprise 48-34 win over Sapulpa in 2018, Sand Springs had just won its fifth-straight win in the HWY 97 rivalry, but Sapulpa got one back in 2019.
In 2013, Sapulpa won 49-32, but Sand Springs rattled off five straight wins from 2014 to 2018, winning by an averaging 22.6 points. During that span, their biggest win was a 44-10 drubbing of Sapulpa in 2015, and 2018 was the narrowest win at 14 points (48-34).
Only four games separate the two teams since 1922, and there were a few years the two teams did not play. After Friday’ game, Sapulpa could pull further away or Sand Springs could get closer.
The Sandites are familiar with Sapulpa head coach, Robert Borgstadt, who left the Sand Springs coaching staff as an assistant in 2016. However, none of the current players played under Borgstadt.
Borgstadt went 1-9 in his first two seasons at Sapulpa, but he took the Chieftains to the playoffs in 2018 and 2019. His best season was a 7-4 record in 2018, but the Chieftains lost to Midwest City in the first round of the playoffs. In 2019, Sapulpa ended the regular season with a 6-4 record but lost to Stillwater in the first round.
The last time the Sandites made the playoffs was in 2017 where they lost to Midwest City in the first round, but they recorded 3-7 seasons in 2018 and 2019, failing to make the postseason.
This year, Sand Springs has a new coach at the helm. Bobby Klinck left Owasso, taking the reins from former head coach Dustin Kinard, and Klinck is experiencing his first HWY 97 Rivalry.
It’s been said that with rivalry games the season records go out the window and rankings aren’t important. However, this season, there are no records or rankings since it will be the first game of the season, but bragging rights are still on the line.
Who wants it?