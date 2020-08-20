Keystone Public Schools recently announced its policy for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program, the School Breakfast Program, and the After-School Snack Program.
Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
For SFA officials to determine eligibility, households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF), or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) benefits must list the children’s names, a SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR case number; and the signature of an adult household member. All children in households with any household member receiving benefits under assistance programs are eligible for free meals. Children in Other Source Categorically Eligible (i.e., children categorized as homeless, migrant, runaway, Head Start, Even Start, and foster children, if known) are also eligible for free meals.
IF YOU DO NOT LIST A SNAP, TANF, OR FDPIR CASE NUMBER, then the application must have the children’s names, total household members, the amount of income each member received last month, the signature of an adult household member, and the last four digits of the adult’s social security number or the mark the box if he or she does not have one. Foster children also categorically qualify for free meals/milk, regardless of child’s income. If you have foster children living with you and you wish to apply for such meals or milk for them, please complete the application as instructed.
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits.